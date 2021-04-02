COVID-19 variant confirmed in Lyon County

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Lyon County Public Health and Flint Hills Community Health Center have confirmed the first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 (UK variant) in Lyon County.
“We are recommending people continue to follow public health guidelines. Continue to wear masks, maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet, and avoid mass gatherings. The COVID-19 vaccine is now available to everyone 16 and older in Lyon County. LCPH urges people to schedule their vaccinations at https://publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-vaccine-dashboard or at one of the other vaccine providers in Lyon County.”Lyon County Health Department
The variant, according to the health department, spreads more easily and quickly.
“Preliminary data show that the COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States should provide an adequate degree of protection against SARS-CoV-2 variants.”NIAID Director and White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci