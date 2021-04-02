COVID-19 variant confirmed in Lyon County

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Lyon County Public Health and Flint Hills Community Health Center have confirmed the first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 (UK variant) in Lyon County.

“We are recommending people continue to follow public health guidelines. Continue to wear masks, maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet, and avoid mass gatherings. The COVID-19 vaccine is now available to everyone 16 and older in Lyon County. LCPH urges people to schedule their vaccinations at https://publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-vaccine-dashboard or at one of the other vaccine providers in Lyon County.” Lyon County Health Department

The variant, according to the health department, spreads more easily and quickly.