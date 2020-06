TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The westbound I-470 ramp to Southwest 21st Street is closed after a car crash early Wednesday morning in Topeka.

Two cars crashed on the westbound exit ramp just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday according to Shawnee County Dispatch. The ramp will be closed until at least 2:00 a.m. as crews clear the scene.

At least one person is injured, but police have not yet released the extent of their injuries.

KSNT News will provide updates as they become available.