OSKALOOSA (KSNT) – First responders are at the scene of a car crash on Highway 59 in Jefferson County.

One individual was airlifted to the hospital, and another individual was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig.

Sheriff Herrig said the call came in at 5:53 p.m. The two-vehicle head-on collision happened at 11895 Highway 59, which is located just north of the intersection of Highway 59 and 118th Street in Oskaloosa.

KSNT 27 News is working to get more information from Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), who responded to the scene.

