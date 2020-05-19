Crews battle apartment fire in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Firefighters responded to a call of a fire at the Library Park apartments in central Topeka early Tuesday morning.

The fire started around 3:15 a.m. on the north side of the building, according to the Topeka Fire Department. Crews were able to contain the fire to the second level.

Everyone in the apartment was able to evacuate the building. Only one person was treated for minor injuries.

Fire investigators are looking into how the fire started. KSNT News will provide updates as they become available.