TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Firefighters responded to a call on a fully-involved house fire in west Topeka late Thursday night.

Firefighters arrived at a house in the 300 block of Southwest Yorkshire Road just after 11:15 p.m, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. Everyone was outside the home when firefighters arrived on scene and no one was injured.

This is a developing story and KSNT News will provide details as they become available.