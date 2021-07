TOPEKA (KSNT) – Firefighters are on scene battling a large house fire in south Topeka early Wednesday morning, according to Shawnee County Dispatch.

Crews received a call around 4:47 a.m. Wednesday. KSNT confirmed reports of heavy flames on the first floor, and firefighters are actively putting out the fire as of 5:15 a.m., according to Shawnee County Dispatch.

The Topeka Fire Department is on scene.