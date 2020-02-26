Crews battling fire in South Topeka, traffic delays for drivers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Firefighters are battling a fire at Loanmax Title Loans in South Topeka early Wednesday morning. Crews also have lanes of Topeka Boulevard closed while they work the scene.

Crews shut down Topeka Boulevard in front of the Loanmax Title Loans near 36th Street, according to the Topeka Fire Department. Officials tell KSNT News this does not include the intersection of 37th and Topeka Boulevard, but roads are blocked off near the intersection.

According to the Topeka Fire Department, firefighters arrived on scene just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. They say no one was inside of the Loanmax Title Loans at the time. Witnesses said they could see smoke coming from the roof of the building.

Investigators will look into what started the fire once it’s extinguished.

This is a developing story and KSNT News crews are on the way to find out more information.