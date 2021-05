SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – First responders are at a rollover crash in southwest Shawnee County early Monday morning.

The crash was in the 7600 block of Wanamaker, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. One car holding two people rolled over right at 3:00 a.m.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn Fire Department are on scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. KSNT News has a reporter heading to the scene for more information.