TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emergency crews are battling a fire in downtown Topeka early Monday morning.

Firefighters arrived at the building in the 200 block of southwest Topeka Boulevard just before 2:00 a.m., according to Shawnee County Dispatch. Trucks are positioned all along Topeka Boulevard, so dispatchers expect some traffic obstructions.

The Topeka Fire Department is working the scene, and KSNT News has a reporter on the way to learn more information.