Crews work to put out semi truck fire, portion of I-70 closed

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol shut down the right lane of I-70 Eastbound near the Fairlawn exit in Topeka late Wednesday night. According to KHP Dispatch, crews are working to put out a semi truck fire.

Crews arrived on scene just after 11:00 p.m. to a semi truck full of bricks on fire, according to KHP Dispatch. Crews are expected to be clearing the scene for a few hours after the initial incident.

Witnesses on scene said they could not see any flames just after midnight.

This is a developing story. KSNT News will update when the highway is fully open again.

