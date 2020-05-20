Crunch Fitness prepared for reopening

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – Crunch Fitness in Topeka is reopening its doors on Wednesday.

“We’re really excited to bring people this second grand opening,” says Crunch Fitness sales manager Brandon Spitler.

Crunch Fitness was only open for two weeks before the pandemic forced gyms to shut down.

“Nobody got charged for anything. Their free 30 days started over,” said Spitler.

Crunch Fitness is also willing to work with people who aren’t comfortable returning to the gym yet.

“Give us a holler and we’ll freeze their account for whatever amount of time that they need until they feel safe to come back to the gym,” said Spitler.

People returning to the gym will notice a few differences.

“All of our employees are going to be wearing gloves and face masks, a big thing for us is to keep our staff safe as well as you guys. You can expect temperature checks at the door,” Spitler says.

Locker rooms and fitness classes will not be available per state regulations. Gloves and facemasks are recommended for anyone working out at the gym but are not required. However, social distancing is.

“For treadmills and our bikes and whatnot, it’s all blocked off to provide that six feet of space. We’ve put the signage on the treadmills and whatnot, but most of our equipment is spaced out enough that we hit that 6 feet.,” adds Spitler.

Crunch has also increased it sanitation measures.

“We will have people going around just rotating throughout the day cleaning equipment, providing more sanitation stations throughout the gym, provided signage as reminders throughout the gym.