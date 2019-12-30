Cyrus Hotel hosting first-ever New Year’s Eve celebration

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The end of the decade is just days away, but there is still time for you to secure your plans for New Year’s Eve.

The Cyrus Hotel in Downtown Topeka will ring in the New Year with its first-ever neon themed event.

Tickets are $100 and include an open bar all night, light appetizers and live music from the Fountain City 45’s band.

The hotel’s social media manager, Lauren Neuer, said that all of that, paired with a balloon drop at midnight, will make for a night that party goers will never forget.

“We want to make this the place that people come every single year for New Year’s Eve,” Neuer said. “And we want people to come because we’re offering something a little bit different, a little bit more unique.”

The event starts at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and goes until 1 a.m.

The hotel said that there are only 50 tickets left as of Sunday afternoon.

