TOPEKA (KSNT) – The third Dana Chandler trial is scheduled to start later this year on Oct. 16.

Chandler is being tried on two counts of murder for a third time after a jury failed to reach a verdict in September. The upcoming trial will take place in Pottawatomie County, where Court Administrator Lea Welch believes the case is not as well known.

Chandler was originally convicted in 2012 for murdering her husband Mike Sisco and his fiancé Karen Harkness in 2002. Her conviction was overturned while serving her 100 year sentence. The Kansas Supreme Court determined prosecutor Jacqueline J. Spradling lied to the jury, and she was disbarred in May 2022.

The next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 27 at 3 p.m.