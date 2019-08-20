David Traylor Zoo earns grant ahead of upcoming projects

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The David Traylor Zoo of Emporia announced Tuesday the Emporia Friends of the Zoo secured its $300,000 Capitol Federal cap-stone challenge grant. This will help them begin four projects.

Oasis Campaign Co-Chair Rick Mitchell said more than $3.5 million was raised locally.

“To say we are excited is an understatement” said Duane Henrikson, Oasis Campaign Co-Chair. “For three years we have been securing gifts and pledges and finalizing construction plans. Four projects are scheduled to begin this year.”

Construction of the new zoo entrance, Waterfowl Pond & Gardens, signage and Kookaburra exhibits will add to the total of eight projects funded by the Oasis Campaign. The signature North American River Otter Exhibit and Hopkins Family Zoo Education Center are set to start construction in 2020 and 2021.