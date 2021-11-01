Deadly crash closes highway ramp in Douglas County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person has died after a crash on K-10 highway in Douglas County early Monday morning.

Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were called just after 3:00 a.m. to the scene at the 23rd Street exit ramp of westbound Kansas Highway 10 outside of Lawrence, according to the sheriff’s office. Only one car and one person were involved in the crash.

As of 4:34 a.m., the exit ramp remains completely blocked until further notice pending investigation of the crash, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies ask drivers heading west on K-10 to find alternate routes to Lawrence, including the Haskell Avenue exit.

This is an ongoing investigation.