Deputies investigating shots fired at Emmett home

EMMETT, Kan. (KSNT) – In the early morning hours of Sunday deputies investigated a shooting in Pottawatomie County.

Sheriff Jager said around 5 a.m. the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s

Office got a phone call that shots were fired at a home in the 200 block of Bidwell Street in Emmett.

Deputies got there and found that several people were inside the home during the shooting, but no one was hurt.

The shots did hit the home and a car that was parked nearby.

The investigation is ongoing and if you have any information you should call the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 457-3353.