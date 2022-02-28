SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities said a shooting inside an Arden-Arcade church left several people dead, including children.

According to Sgt. Rod Grassmann, someone at a church on Wyda Way heard gunshots and called the sheriff’s office around 5 p.m.

Grassmann, with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies responded and learned a man killed three of his children who were under the age of 15.

The man also allegedly killed the woman who was there to supervise the visit between him and his children, according to Sheriff Scott Jones.

Jones said the shooter was estranged from the children’s mother, who had a restraining order against him.

“The investigation will be ongoing even though we have no outstanding suspects. He has a weapon … if he was a person in a domestic violence restraining order, he shouldn’t have had a weapon,” Jones said. “There are some other prohibitions that might be in place why he should not have had a weapon. We’re very interested to find out that. Obviously, that doesn’t change the tragedy that occurred here.”

“There are still going to be a lot of unanswered questions,” he continued. This investigation will continue to go on for some time.

The shooter then reportedly killed himself, officials said.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg responded to the shooting on Twitter.

“Heartbroken by another senseless act of gun violence and the killing of children,” he wrote.

Gov. Gavin Newsom also wrote on Twitter that his office is working closely with law enforcement.

Another senseless act of gun violence in America – this time in our backyard. In a church with kids inside. Absolutely devastating. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and their communities. We are working closely with local law enforcement. Gov. Newsom

This is a developing story.