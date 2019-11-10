Disaster declaration issued for large grass fire in Western Kansas

CHEYENNE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Crews are monitoring a large grass fire in Cheyenne County which has grown so big, it prompted Governor Kelly to declare a disaster declaration.

According to Cheyenne County Emergency Management a fire sparked Saturday morning in the county and spread to around 19 miles along US-36. The dry and windy weather made the flames hard for firefighters to control.

No one has been hurt and several homes have been evacuated.

Governor Laura issued a verbal disaster declaration for the fires.

“We want to do everything we can to help the local first responders get these fires under control as quickly as possible,” Kelly said. “This declaration will allow our state agencies to take whatever steps are necessary to assist when requested.”

Investigators are working to figure out what caused the fire.

