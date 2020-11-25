District Attorney’s Office names project manager for new initiative to reduce community crime

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office introduced a new program to reduce violence in the community, the Group Violence Intervention’s SAVE initiative. Lindsey Anderson has now joined the office as the project manager.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said the program has been successfully implemented in dozens of cities across the United States with positive results. It brings together members of the community, law enforcement, and social service providers to engage with people considered “at high risk” to become involved in crime.

The Group Violence Intervention program in Shawnee County goes by ‘Strategies Against Violence Everywhere,’ or SAVE. Kagay said it has five main efforts.

Identify and focus on groups likely to commit extreme acts of violence

Engage with those high risk groups in an effort to deter violence

Assist high risk groups with obtaining necessary social service

Bridge gaps between high risk groups and law enforcement

Offer extensive case management to individuals identified within high risk groups to ensure those individuals have necessary support to avoid violent behavior.

Anderson is a Topeka native and graduate of Topeka West High School. She went on to graduate from Washburn University and Baker University. She has played a leading role in establishing and collaborating with the community to develop SAVE, according to Kagay.

“Lindsey is ambitious and she is passionate about both this community and this initiative. Lindsey was the perfect fit for this position and I am excited to see what she will bring to this community in this new role,” said Kagay.