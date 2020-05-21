Division 2 schools move forward with fewer games

(KSNT) – The number of games being played in division 2 will be lowered across the board this season due to financial impacts from the pandemic.

“I know it’s going to be a disappointment,” Emporia State Athletic Director Kent Weiser tells KSNT News

While lowering the amount of games is a big change this isn’t a move that came by surprise.

“It’s been a conversation that’s been going on nationally for about maybe six weeks, there’s been plenty of vetting going on within our conference, within the MIAA we’ve had many discussions with it,” Weiser added.

The football season will be reduced from a maximum of 11 regular season games to 10. Basketball sees one of the biggest reductions going from 28 games to 22. Spring sports are also seeing noticeable cuts with baseball dropped to 40 games and softball 44.

“It’s a little bit of a pick your poison,” says Weiser. “Something’s gotta be done. The financial situation here is not gonna go away overnight. We’re worried about each university but then the whole economy. Will people still want to buy tickets?”

Division 2 institutions and conferences participated in a survey before the change was implemented and the majority of schools supported it.

“That would be a way to keep the playing field level.”

Right now the reduction in games is only planned for the upcoming season.