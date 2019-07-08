Dog shot, killed after attacking Topeka Police officer

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– A dog is now dead after Topeka Police shot and killed it due to it attacking a Topeka Police officer.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance on the 2400 block of SE Michigan.

As officers walked to the home, a dog came out of the house and began charging and attacking the officer.

The dog bit the officer once.

The officer was able to step away from the dog. The dog charged at the officer again, forcing him to fire a handgun, and killing it.

The officer was treated at the scene and later transported to a hospital for his injuries.

This is the second dog attack to happen Sunday. Earlier in the evening, a 10-year-old girl was bitten by her neighbor’s dog. She was not sent to the hospital and is expected to be ok, only sustaining bruises and a bite mark.

On Friday a dog attacked a 4-year-old child, and on Thursday, a dog attacked an elderly woman and her pet.