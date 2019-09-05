Don Felder, former Eagle member, playing at Prairie Band Casino

MAYETTA, Kan. (KSNT) – A former member of the Eagles will be in Northeast Kansas Thursday night, and you have a chance to see him.

Crews worked to get the Prairie Band Casino ready for Don Felder who is a former member of the Eagles, and co-writer of “Hotel California”.

Felder will play a mix of hits, as well as songs on his new album, “American Rock ‘N’ Roll”.

Don said while it’s fun to play with the band, it’s the crowd he looks forward to the most.

“Everybody in the place has rushed the front of the stage, they’re up on their feet,” Don said. “They have their iPhones out. They’re making videos of “Hotel California”, “Life in the Fast Lane”, and “Heartache”, “The Long Run”, “Take It Easy”. And it turns into a big rock and roll party. We have the best time playing. So I’m excited about it.”

There is still time to get tickets for the show before it starts at 7 p.m. For tickets, click here.