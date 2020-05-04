Downed power lines close stretch of Interstate 70

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – High winds Monday morning causing numerous problems across northeast Kansas.

Strong winds rolled through parts of the state causing power lines to fall across Interstate 70 east of Junction City.

Evergy crews are on the scene trying to repair the damage. The truck driver involved in this incident was not injured. Both the east and westbound lanes are closed from Exit 313 east of Junction City to Exit 328 which is the exit for Wamego and Highway 99.

Downed power lines were also reported south of I-70 on Highway 177 with traffic restricted in that area as well.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said it could take several hours before work is completed. Crews hope the interstate would be open anywhere from 5-7 p.m. Monday night.

There are also numerous reports of tree damage and hail across northeast Kansas.

We’ll keep you updates as new information comes along.