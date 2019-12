Construction on the $9.6 million plaza is scheduled to open in March 2020. Photo: Keith ‘The Spotted Guy’ Horinek

TOPEKA, (Kan.) – Downtown Topeka got a little brighter as Evergy tested the lighting for the $9.6 million Evergy Plaza project on Monday night.

The plaza, located at the northeast corner of 7th and South Kansas Avenue is still under construction.

MCP Group is the general contractor for Evergy Plaza. Torgeson Electric, the electrical contractor, was onsite to test the lighting system.

John Knight will be the new director of Evergy Plaza.

The plaza is scheduled to open in March 2020.