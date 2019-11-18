Downtown Topeka Inc., Evergy Inc. and the Dale Hrenchir family partner to deliver Christmas Tree to Downtown Topeka

Downtown Topeka Inc., Evergy Inc. and the Dale Hrenchir family came together Monday to deliver a Christmas tree for the Downtown holiday season. Dale and Julie Hrenchir and their daughters Adrianna and Kayla watched as the Blue Spruce they planted 23 years ago was cut down by Evergy Inc., loaded on a flatbed trailer and delivered downtown to the Evergy Plaza to be decorated by Evergy crews. Each year, Downtown Topeka Inc. and Evergy accept trees donated, by local citizens, to be the Community Christmas tree. Selection is based on size, shape and ease of access for cutting and transporting. The tree will be officially lit at 5:30 p.m. on November 30, immediately before the start of the Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade.