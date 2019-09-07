Downtown Topeka Inc.’s Touch a Truck a big hit with kids and adults

Downtown Topeka Inc. held their 7th annual Touch A Truck on Saturday on SW Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka. Touch a Truck is the perfect event for kids and adults to get behind the wheels of over 40 giant trucks and vehicles. See more photos here.

