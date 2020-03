TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A local financial expert believes that the latest stimulus package signed into law is only the beginning. President Donald Trump signed a $2 trillion stimulus bill into law Friday. It includes expanded unemployment benefits, loans for small and large businesses, and cash payments to the majority of Americans.

Carl Carlson is the CEO and founder of Carlson Financial. He said the current stimulus bill, while large, is meant to hold the economy in place.