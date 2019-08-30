Drier weather for most of the holiday weekend

Best chance for any rain would be early in the day on Saturday.

What We’re Tracking:

Partly cloudy much of the night

Possible showers/storms late tonight into early Saturday

Sunny and much warmer Sunday to Tuesday

Partly to mostly cloudy conditions for tonight, but we’re keeping an eye on another chance for a few showers or storms as we head into the early hours of Saturday. This does not look to be a widespread heavy rain event, though. Temperatures tonight will fall back into the middle 60s.

Highs on Saturday will reach into the upper 70s with a mostly cloudy sky. Best chance for the rain will be before noon, but a slight chance into the early afternoon before a steady drying trend takes over for the tail end of Saturday and through the rest of Labor Day weekend.

Highs by Sunday will climb into the lower to middle 80s with a partly cloudy sky, then more sunshine and even warmer weather should have temperatures back into the upper 80s, if not 90° in the western counties, by Labor Day.

