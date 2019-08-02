Drive Thru Movie Review – Hobbs and Shaw

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Many kids will be going back to school this month and some families will be struggling to gather school supplies. Three local organizations are working to help with that.

From now until Friday, August 9, you can donate school supplies to Bonkers at 5515 SW 21st St in Topeka. All donations will go to United Way of Greater Topeka to benefit students in the USD 501 district.