ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A driver got into an early morning crash on Sunday while being chased by deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, around 5:00 a.m. 56-year-old Robert Kirk, of Topeka, was in a chase with deputies on K-9.

Just 3 miles north of Muscotah, Kirk lost control and veered off the road, and rolled the car over.

Both Krik and the passenger inside of the car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.