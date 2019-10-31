Driver hits patrol car while officer is responding to highway accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Thursday morning a driver hit a deputy’s patrol car, while that deputy was responding to a different accident.

Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill said around 8:30 a deputy was responding to 2 cars that slid off the highway near the Burlingame off-ramp to westbound I-470. He was outside of his patrol car helping the drivers involved in the accident, when an SUV hit his patrol car.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The deputy was not hurt in the crash.