Drivers prepare for the 2019 Blizzard Bash

The 2019 Blizzard Bash drivers and teams were busy preparing for the Demolition Derby Wednesday afternoon. The Derby features 8 different National classes and over $71,000 in prize money over the 4 day event. The company sponsor, Smash It, based out of Ohio, is one of the top Demolition Derby Companies in the United States. They are sponsors of two events at the Stormont Vail Events Center, the Blizzard Bash and Capital City Carnage. The Derby gets started with the preliminary rounds at 4:00 pm Thursday. For information on tickets go to https://www.stormontvaileventscenter.com/events/2019/blizzardbash2019