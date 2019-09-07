Drunk driving suspected in injury accident

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Two people were hurt in an accident on California Avenue early Saturday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m. Shawnee County Deputies responded to a one car accident on the 6200 Block of Southeast California Avenue. They said they found a silver car in a ditch on the side of the street with two people inside.

A woman was able to crawl through the windshield of the car with minor injuries. She refused medical treatment from first responders at the scene.

The driver was trapped in the backseat and firefighters had to get that driver free. Then the driver was rushed to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators think alcohol was involved in the crash. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking into it.