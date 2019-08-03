Dry for the next couple of days before rain chances return

Tracking drier weather to close out the weekend and start the work week before rain chances return.

What We’re Tracking:

Partly cloudy tonight

Nice Sunday

More heat and humidity next week

We finally saw the return of the sun this afternoon after a gloomy end to our work week and we should be done with the bulk of the rain for at least the next couple of days. Spotty showers are still possible this evening providing some light sprinkles but chances start to decrease overnight as temperatures drop down into the middle 60s for your Sunday morning.

Sunday overall just looks to be a much better day with more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. There may be a few lingering showers around lunch time and the early afternoon but they look to be quick movers not providing heavy rainfall. Otherwise we’ll remain partly cloudy as temperatures warm up into the upper 80s for your afternoon high.

This trend will continue for at least your Monday as temperatures reach just shy of the 90° mark and we’re set to stay dry as well.

Temperatures throughout the next work week look to stay in the upper 80s with high humidity in place, increasing our rain chances for some isolated thunderstorms by the middle of the week.

The week ahead doesn’t look bad for August so enjoy some outdoor time before school starts again.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



