What We’re Tracking

Becoming partly cloudy overnight

Dry and mostly sunny for Wednesday

Storm chances setting up for early in the weekend

Breezy weather will let up a bit overnight as scattered showers and thunderstorms push away to the southeast of the area. As we start to clear out overnight, lows will dip into the lower to middle 60s.

After more sunshine and mainly dry weather on Wednesday, we hold on to a low chance for widely scattered rain on Thursday. Highs should be a little cooler for the middle part of the week, with afternoon temperatures making it into the lower to middle 80s. Overnight lows should dip into the lower to middle 60s.

We are keeping an eye on the development of a storm system that will impact the Plains from late Friday into Saturday. While the storm chances are lower on Friday, any storms could be strong to severe in the current set-up. However, the greater chance looks to be for the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday before clearing out and cooling down a bit on Sunday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller