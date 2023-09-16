TOPEKA (KSNT) – Multiple people were taken to the hospital for treatment following an early morning Shawnee fire, according to a news release from Shawnee KS Police Department on Twitter.

The department says they were made aware of the fire around 3:47 Saturday morning over reports of a disturbance and house fire.

According to the news release the firefighters found the fire in the basement of a home, and quickly extinguished the fire.

Shawnee Police Department says in total 7 people were taken to local hospitals for treatment, including one who they believe is the suspect.

At this point in time the investigation is ongoing, with a portion of the 6600 block of Goode Drive closed for some time, according to Shawnee Police.