Eastbound I-70 at I-435 closed near Arrowhead due to deadly shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT)– Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting that has the eastbound lanes of I-70 shut down near Arrowhead Stadium, according to our sister station FOX4 in Kansas City.

The incident was reported just before 4 p.m. Sunday on eastbound I-70 near Sterling in Missouri.

Eastbound I-70 at I-435 has been closed while police investigate.

Traffic is being redirected at this time to I-435 southbound.

At least one person has died, according to police.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate what lead up to the incident.

FOX4 has a crew heading to the scene and will update as new information becomes available.