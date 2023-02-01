KANSAS CITY, Kan. —Eastbound I-70 is closed at 57th Street due to a deadly multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

Kansas City Kansas police say the crash happened around 5 a.m. along eastbound I-70 just before I-635.

According to the Kansas State Highway Patrol one person has died in the crash along I-70. KHP is also working an injury crash at the same location, but the number of people hurt in the crash is currently unknown.

KCK police say the crash involved between four and five vehicles. Traffic cameras show a large amount of smoke in the area that investigators are working to determine if it is the result of a car fire or a grass fire.

Drivers are encouraged to seek out an alternate route. Westbound lanes of I-70 currently remain open. Drivers traveling northbound along I-635 can take the eastbound exit along I-70 to get into Kansas City.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.