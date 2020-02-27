Emporia business adapts to deal with boil water advisory

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The entire area of Emporia in parts of nearby Coffey County were put under a boil water advisory on Wednesday, causing people to rush to grocery stores to stock up on water.

The manager at Bobby D’s said he is a veteran at dealing with the advisories after having several the past few years. Michael Cain said as soon as he heard about the boil advisory, he ran to the store to get water bottles. He said the first trip was fine, but the second trip is when he had issues.

“The second trip yes, they were completely out of everywhere we went so I went to gas stations and our food distributor,” said Cain.

Cain said they can still wash dishes because their dishwasher heats the water hot enough. Customers we talked to said they plan on going out to eat more while the advisory is in place so they don’t have to do dishes.