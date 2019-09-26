Emporia School Board seeks safety, security, renovations, first bond in 19 years

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The school board in Emporia discussed plans for an early learning center Wednesday night, part of a $78 million bond proposal.

It’s the first bond in about 19 years. The bond will affect all nine of the schools within Emporia Public Schools.

One of the major issues at stake is the safety and security of Emporia students.

“High wind shelters will be in seven of our buildings, so we have two buildings that have it and seven of our buildings currently don’t have high wind shelters,” Emporia Schools Superintendent Kevin Case said. “This process will allow us to put level 2 secure entries in all our buildings, which means all of our visitors will be able to enter through the office.”

The bond plan has been a work in progress for 18 months. In that time, the school board has been gathering opinions and ideas from all over the community.

“Another thing we’re looking is a science wing at our high school which will help us to update our aging facilities there for science,” Case said. “The cost of this bond issue for someone who has a $100,000 house, the increase in taxes would be about $38 a year.”

Registered voters can head to the polls for the general election on November 5. For more information on the bond, you can click here.