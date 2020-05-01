Emporia State 3D printing swabs for coronavirus testing

EMPORIA, KAN. (KSNT) – Emporia State University is expanding it 3D printing efforts in the fight against the coronavirus. In addition to printing masks, face shields, and ventilator components, the university is now printing swabs used for testing, which are in dire need. Emporia State is producing 400 swabs per day and each batch takes 15 hours to complete.

“There’s been a spike in the COVID related cases here in Lyon County, particularly with the Tyson plant, so there’s kind of a need for more of these types of swabs,” says Emporia State Director of Learning Technologies Rob Gibson. “We think there’s going to be an increased need going forward simply because we think there’s going to be more and more need for daily testing for everyone in the city and the county.”

“When we finish printing them we start cleaning them by using the formlab wash machine for 20 minutes and after finishing the washing we start curing them to make them dry for 60 minutes and then you start preparing them to deliver them to the hospital,” said ESU Learning Designer Hind Aati.

Emporia State’s biology department is producing viral transport media for the swabs, so testing samples don’t become degraded.