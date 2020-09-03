Emporia State suspends athletics after positive coronavirus tests

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia State University has temporarily suspended all intercollegiate athletics after a number of student athletes tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Emporia State’s Gwendolynne Larson the Lyon County Public Health alerted the university that it was investigating a suspected cluster of five cases connected to the ESU baseball team.

“This could not be a wait-and-see situation,” said ESU President Allison D. Garrett. “We must work together to stop further spread for the benefit of our entire campus community – students, faculty and staff.”

According to a statement on the university’s website the decision was made out of an abundance of caution.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 3, a total of 14 student-athletes out of over 400 across all teams had tested positive for coronavirus.

“We believe some of these cases came through social interactions,” Garrett said. “We also know from our own records that we have other cases of coronavirus on campus that are not clustered and not connected to Athletics.

Garrett urged students to, “Wear face masks, practice social distance of at least 6 feet and good hygiene like washing hands.”