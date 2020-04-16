Emporia State using 3D printing to support healthcare workers

EMPORIA, KS (KSNT) – Local healthcare workers need more protective materials and supplies in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and Emporia State is doing its part. The University is using 3D printing to help.

It started with masks.

“We did one as kind of a prototype and word kind of started circulating around town,” said Emporia State’s Director of Learning Technologies Rob Gibson.

That led to additional resources and printing more materials like shields, door openers, and ventilator components.

They’re all being produced around the clock by Emporia State’s learning technologies department.

Happy to provide this help for the healthcare staff who are fighting this Covid 19 outbreak and to support the community,” said ESU Learning Designer Hind Aati.

“We’ve been doing the masks now for about two weeks and we are funneling all that through Emporia Main Street,” says Gibson. “They’re kind of helping to distribute and provision that material to the healthcare providers.”

“Nationally there’s a personal protective equipment shortage, so the masks that ESU is making for is going to fill one of our gaps,” says Newman Regional Health Medical Director Dr. Alana Longwell.

3D printing is inexpensive, but some of the materials are hard to come by right now, such as elastic.

“Elastic, a special type of plastic which goes over the shields, that’s a very specific medical grade plastic. We had to order that from the west coast, the filters had to come from a very specific source in Montana,” said Gibson.

Emporia State is currently waiting for FDA approval from another company to provide the source files to create nasopharyngeal swabs, which are very high in demand.

Those are the swabs that people use to test, those are the ones when you hear about the testing for COVID that’s what they’re talking about,” says Gibson.

“Getting those swabs is going to be huge because the more people we can test the better we can control outbreaks in the community,” added Longwell.