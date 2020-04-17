“Emporia Strong” helping community and small businesses

EMPORIA, KS (KSNT) – “Emporia Strong” is a brand new organization focused on helping out local businesses and the community throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“When this pandemic started one of my initial concerns was food and insecure kids since they rely on the schools to get their food intake for the day, so I thought what can I do to help,” said Jamie Darcy, a graphic designer at IM Design in Emporia.

“We know that these situations have only worsened and these rates have gone much, much higher with people losing hours and losing jobs,” said Jasmine Linabary, who is the Director of the EAT Initiative.

Emporia Strong was born.

“We started off just doing stickers, Emporia Strong stickers and then other businesses in town reached out to us like Common Threads and said let’s take the design and make t-shirts out of them,” added Darcy.

Those t-shirts are now available at the organization’s website, EmporiaStrong.com

“All proceeds go directly to the schools here in Emporia,” says Darcy.

The website is also a concise place for information.

What businesses are still open, what businesses are doing curb side delivery, pickup, stuff like that, also is a list of all non-profits that are working to help the community out and links to where you can donate,” said Darcy.

And the community has stepped up.

“The community response has been amazing. We’re a great little community here, we all rally behind each other, and like we said, we’re all in this together and we’re stronger together,” said Darcy.

But there is still a lot of work ahead.

“When COVID 19 goes away this issue will not go away, so food insecurity will continue to be a pressing challenge for our communities and the more that we can come together in the ways that we are now the better,” said Linabary.