Emporia woman starts small art business to support family

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – An Emporia woman is helping her family get back on track financially with an art business.

Hannah Worthen is a stay at home mom who has been painting since she can remember. But when she went to college, she took a break from painting. It wasn’t until she had her daughter that she got back into art.

This time, it wasn’t just as a hobby though. It was to help her family make a living. Worthen said at one point times were so hard for her and her family, they only had about 72 cents to their name.

“I wanted to be able to help contribute,” Worthen said. “And the only thing that…you know because we didn’t have much money, I thought I could draw because I have that ability. And it just took off. The fact that people like my art and like what I’m doing is just so cool. And it is so meaningful to me.”

She is now the owner of Worthen’s Works of Art. Her products range from acrylic paintings to pet portraits and even digital downloads. Those are a way to buy her art without even having to come in contact with anyone, a tool that’s come in handy during this pandemic.

“You never know until you try,” Worthen said. “You have got to put yourself out there. And it’s hard! It is hard. But it is just so amazing to see how far you can grow. I think a lot of people can relate to that.”

