ESU biology dept. producing viral transport media for coronavirus testing

EMPORIA, KAN. (KSNT) – Emporia State continues to do its part to help local health care providers battle the coronavirus. The university’s biology department is providing viral transport media to Newman Regional hospital. VTM is used to safely transport the swabs for coronavirus testing.

ESU is using 3D printing to produce the swabs. The transport media is key for preventing the samples on the swabs from becoming degraded.

“We downloaded the instructions and the ingredients off of the CDC website and it looked pretty simple, so we acquired the materials and then spent an afternoon making 850 tubes of viral transport media,” said Emporia State Biology department chair Tim Burnett.

The biology department has also been donating gloves, masks, and goggles, to Newman.