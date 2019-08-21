Even more storms expected tonight

What We’re Tracking:

Another round of storms for tonight

Cooler temperatures

Warmer, breezy and humid Saturday to Monday

Thunderstorms should once again be a part of the evening and overnight hours for Northeast Kansas. Because of the potential for locally heavy rainfall, the area will need to be watched for any potential flooding for late tonight. The overall setup favors heavier rain over the southern half of the area (generally along and south of I-70).

After starting the morning in the middle 60s on Thursday, we should gradually see the rain chance taper off as the day goes on, leaving us with a partly to mostly cloudy afternoon. Highs temperatures reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s with the abundant cloud cover.

Another chance for showers Thursday night into early Friday before warming back into the lower 80s on Friday afternoon. Only isolated rain chances over the weekend, with much of the region staying dry. Temperatures will warm back into the middle 80s on Saturday and upper 80s by Sunday afternoon, along with southerly winds and fairly humid air.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com