Evergy Plaza tests new lighting Monday evening

The new downtown Evergy Plaza tested their lighting Monday evening. The plaza, located at the northeast corner of 7th and South Kansas Avenue is still under construction and the newly installed lighting was turned on for testing Monday. MCP Group is the general contractors for Evergy Plaza and Torgeson Electric, the electrical contractor was onsite to test the lighting system. John Knight will be the new director of Evergy Plaza. Construction on the $9.6 million plaza is scheduled to open in March 2020.