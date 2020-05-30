Evergy worker receives surprise retirement parade after 35 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Melanie Coffman is retiring after 35 years working for Evergy and received a very special surprise on Friday afternoon. A parade of coworkers drove past Melanie’s Topeka home to celebrate her retirement. The parade included line trucks and bucket trucks. Melanie enjoyed the parade with her family and had no idea it was coming.

“It blew my mind,” said Melanie Coffman. “I know it was from their hearts and at this time this is about the only way you can do it like the birthdays and everything else, I was just not expecting it. They’re people that I’ve been family with for 35 years. It’s just great.”