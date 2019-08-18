Exchanging overnight storms with hot & humid weather







What We’re Tracking:

Mugginess and heat return

High pressure builds through Tuesday

Slight chance for storms Tuesday night

Tonight we’ll stay mostly clear to partly cloudy as temperatures cool down into the lower 70s for your overnight low.

We look to finally get a brief break from the overnight showers and storms as a high pressure starts to build over Texas and spreads out towards out viewing area through Tuesday. This will affect our temperatures as we’ll see middle 90s on Monday and upper 90s on Tuesday with high humidity in place. Combine those two together and we could seeing a mini heat wave to start the work week as heat index values look to be anywhere from 95°-105° on Monday and anywhere between 105°-110° on Tuesday.

Both days look to be rather sunny but as we head towards Tuesday, there is a chance for some showers to develop during the afternoon hours and maybe even some storms to return during the overnight hours Tuesday into Wednesday that we will continue to track as the time gets closer.

Once Wednesday hit, a frontal boundary moves through allowing our temperatures to drop down quite a bit into the middle to upper 80s to close out the work week along with a decrease in the humidity as well!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

